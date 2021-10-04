Around Town: Crossing guards needed; fall & winter leaf collection update; more

The City of Dexter is recruiting for area residents to serve as crossing guards. The goal is to have a crossing guard stationed at the pedestrian island located on Baker Rd. from approximately 7:30 am to 8:00 am and 2:50 pm to 3:20 pm. We are looking for area residents interested in serving in this capacity, even if it is just filling an occasional shift. Crossing guards will earn $14 per 1/2 hour shift (morning and afternoon are separate shifts). Days of work and shift assignments are flexible based on your schedule. Multiple positions are available, and training will be provided. For more information or to apply for the position please contact the City Office at 734-426-8303 or e-mail jbreyer@dextermi.gov.