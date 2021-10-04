CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dexter, MI

Around Town: Crossing guards needed; fall & winter leaf collection update; more

By Special to Discover Communities
welovedexter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Dexter is recruiting for area residents to serve as crossing guards. The goal is to have a crossing guard stationed at the pedestrian island located on Baker Rd. from approximately 7:30 am to 8:00 am and 2:50 pm to 3:20 pm. We are looking for area residents interested in serving in this capacity, even if it is just filling an occasional shift. Crossing guards will earn $14 per 1/2 hour shift (morning and afternoon are separate shifts). Days of work and shift assignments are flexible based on your schedule. Multiple positions are available, and training will be provided. For more information or to apply for the position please contact the City Office at 734-426-8303 or e-mail jbreyer@dextermi.gov.

welovedexter.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dexter, MI
Government
City
Dexter, MI
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Management#Waste Collection#Volunteers#Oak Trees#Yard Waste#The City Office
The Associated Press

Media groups welcome 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for journalists

Journalists, human rights groups and other activists enthusiastically welcomed the awarding of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to two reporters at a time when media around the world face new pressures and crackdowns from the authorities. Friday’s announcement awarding the peace prize to Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

China's Xi vows 'reunification' with Taiwan, but holds off threatening force

Taiwan responded shortly after by calling on Beijing to abandon its coercion, reiterating that only Taiwan's people could decide their future. Democratically ruled Taiwan has come under increased military and political pressure from Beijing to accept its sovereignty, but Taipei has pledged to defend its freedom. Speaking at Beijing's Great...
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy