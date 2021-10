PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Affordable housing is now available in the Hill District. City leaders cut the ribbon on a $7 million redevelopment project on Friday in hopes of improving the Hill District. The old YMCA has been turned into a four-story, 74-unit building that offers growth to the area. The 107-year-old building needed major renovations, so city leaders decided to put it to good use. Developers made sure pieces of the Hill District were still kept in the building to serve as a memory of all that the Hill has had to offer over the years. Mayor Bill Peduto said this project goes beyond...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO