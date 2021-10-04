CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannabis control board meets Tuesday

By Tom Puckett
 5 days ago
Buffalo, NY (WBEN) The New York State cannabis control board will meet for the first time Tuesday. One lobbyist is hoping this will put an end to the lull in the regulating of cannabis and marijuana.

The Office of Cannabis Management has yet to release rules and regulations, though it was formed six months ago. Aleece Burgio of MJI Solutions says that's why there's been such a lull.

Another reason for the lag is that members of the board have not been chosen and confirmed.

"We're just waiting on a social equity director, so I'm hoping in the next 4 to 6 weeks we see something on rules and regs," says Burgio. She says there was a long standstill with former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, but now with Gov. Hochul, this has become a top priority.

Burgio says a draft has been circulated, but she has not seen that yet. "We're waiting to see the input of the executive director and other members of the control board. Once they get the opportunity to compile the comments together, it's going to move a lot quicker," says Burgio. "I think we'll see something pretty quickly because it's a lengthy process. Typically, these rules and regs can be hundreds and hundreds of pages and we have a lot to put into play." Burgio says every will be done will be first impression because New York has not had an outlined medical marijuana program.

Burgio says many are anxious to get started. "Now they're motivated to get the project going, especially for cultivators who have to get plants into the ground. We're hoping to see cultivation licensing happen quickly to have a sustainable program," notes Burgio. She anticipates an application program coming in spring.

Burgio says others will have to wait. "

For those registering for a recreational use license, Burgio says that won't happen until late 2022.

