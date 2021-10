HAPPY VALLEY, Calif. — If you live in Happy Valley and went over your allotted water last month, you may be seeing fines up to $1,000 on your water bill. Close to 98% of Happy Valley is extremely dry, but that is not the case for Scot McVay, who thanks his well for helping him keep his landscape green during the drought.

