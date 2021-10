LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Inside the lighthouse room at Cooper's Seafood House in Scranton, the people here could be described as the ultimate fans of "The Office". They shelled out $250 for a private sold-out dinner and a meet and greet with the actors on the show which portrayed a fictional paper company in the Electric City run by Michael Scott, played by Steve Carell.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO