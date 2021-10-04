Jacoby: Dexter discovers not all Ann Arbor football teams are created equal

After soundly defeating Skyline and Pioneer by a combined score of 111-19, the Dexter football team discovered Friday night that Ann Arbor teams are not created equal. The Dreadnaughts rolled over Skyline 42-6 and Pioneer 69-13 in their first season playing in the SEC Red Division. They knew it wasn’t going to be easy at Huron, against a team that was 4-1 and had its chances to knock off Saline in week two.