Introducing the 2021 Standard-Times Girls Tennis Super Team and All-Stars

Beltran Fuenzalida got off to a quick start for the Whalers and stayed consistent the rest of the season on the way to posting a 10-1 record at No. 3. She gave a young team a nice lift with her solid ground strokes and steady play along the baseline and at the net. She used a good serve to her advantage, especially on key points. Beltran Fuenzalida made big strides and has a lot of potential for next season. "She came back with some experience and that helped her have a successful season," New Bedford coach Catie Sentes said.