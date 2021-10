MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Authorities say a 71-year-old man was found dead after crews were called to a house fire early Sunday morning. It happened around 5:00am Sunday in the 800 block of N. Center Street in Marshalltown. First responders arrived to find flames and smoke coming from the home. Neighbors told firefighters they could hear knocking and screams for help coming from inside. Crews quickly moved to reach the person, but access to the inside of the home was limited by the fire.

MARSHALLTOWN, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO