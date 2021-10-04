CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Events this Week: OPEC+ Decision and US Nonfarm Payrolls

By Han Tan
fxempire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD: Fed speak – St. Louis Fed President James Bullard. EUR: August Eurozone retail sales, Germany factory orders. USD: Fed speak – Kansas City Fed President Esther George. HK stocks: PBOC Governor Yi Gang speaks on “China’s experience with regulating big tech”. USD: US initial jobless claims. USD: Fed speak...

www.fxempire.com

Seattle Times

US payrolls growth misses big again, with smallest gain of year

U.S. job growth in September was the slowest this year, signaling a tempering of the labor market recovery and complicating a potential decision by the Federal Reserve to begin scaling back monetary support before the end of the year. Nonfarm payrolls increased 194,000 last month after an upwardly revised 366,000...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haruhiko Kuroda
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index gyrates around 94.00 post-Payrolls

DXY quickly faded the initial optimism and dropped below 94.00. The US economy added 194K jobs in September vs. 500K expected. The US jobless rate edged lower to 4.8% (from 5.2%). The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a bundle of its main rival currencies, retakes the...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

US September Nonfarm Payrolls: Taper expectations intact despite dismal job numbers

US Payrolls add 194,000, less than half the 500,000 forecast. Unemployment rate falls to 4.8% as 200,000 leave labor force. Treasury yields rise, dollar is mixed, stocks flat. The US economy created less than half the number of expected jobs in September. Firms seem unwilling or unable to hire workers despite a huge backlog of unfilled positions.
BUSINESS
AFP

New US unemployment benefit claims resume their downward slide

Fewer Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week, reversing a recent uptick in the metric of labor market health, government data said Thursday. The Labor Department reported 326,000 new claims, seasonally adjusted, filed in the week ended October 2, 38,000 less than the previous week's upwardly revised level and fewer than analysts had expected.
MARKETS
Financial World

US nonfarm payrolls fall to 9-month low amid decline in school hiring,worker shortage

On Friday, US Labour Department’s closely monitored employment report, a probing indicator to labour market’s health, had unveiled that US nonfarm payrolls had been plunged to their lowest in nine months in September, as US employers seemed to be utterly reluctant to create new jobs amid a sharp decline in school hiring alongside a worsening shortage in available workers.
MARKETS
AFP

US, China chief trade negotiators hold 'candid exchange'

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai spoke with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Friday to discuss Chinese commercial practices that Washington deems unfair. This was the second consultation between the chief trade negotiators from the world's two biggest economies after relations were damaged under former US president Donald Trump. The two last spoke in May. "During their candid exchange, Ambassador Tai and Vice Premier Liu acknowledged the importance of the bilateral trade relationship and the impact that it has not only on the United States and China but also the global economy," the USTR said in a statement. China's state-run Xinhua news agency said the two sides "conducted pragmatic, candid and constructive exchanges."
FOREIGN POLICY
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Markets optimistic ahead of the US Nonfarm Payroll report

Markets were in a better mood on Thursday, amid news that US Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer announced an agreement on extending the debt ceiling by $408 billion until early December. Also, gas prices declined in Europe, taking off some of the pressure seen these days. Gas prices soared to...
MARKETS
investing.com

Fed Locked In To Tapering Starting Next Month Unless Nonfarm Payrolls Bombs?

Any time we discuss the monthly US nonfarm payrolls report, we always emphasize that it’s significant primarily because of the impact it has on Federal Reserve policy. Following last month’s FOMC meeting though, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell made it fairly clear that the central bank plans to announce its tapering plan at its November meeting, with a targeted end date around the middle of next year.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

US Nonfarm Payrolls preview and debt ceiling update [Video]

- New AmplifyME Market Maker podcast episode is out today (00:00). - What to expect from today's US Non-Farm Payrolls report(1:10). - US Senate approves temporary lift to the debt ceiling (8:11). - Oil heading for its seventh weekly gain (9:10). - Chinese Services data moves back into expansion (11:33).
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

US Payrolls Are Due A Little Later

Yesterday was one of those days where everything fell into place. Gas prices eased 10% on expectations (or hopes) that Russia will come to the rescue with record-flows of natural gas. The debt ceiling issue was also about to be resolved temporarily after Minority Leader McConnell agreed to cut off the debate and advance legislation to the floor. The US Senate in the meantime (overnight) voted 50-48 to increase the debt ceiling with a “mere” $480bn. A near-term default later this month is avoided but the issue will return to the table as soon as December 3. Markets didn’t care though. Risky assets surged: European equities added more than 2%, Wall Street finished about 1% higher. Even oil rebounded intraday from sub $80 to $81.85 (Brent) despite the slump in gas. USTs tanked, seeing the curve bear steepen with yields changing 1.3 bps (2y) to 5.2 bps (10y). German Bunds outperformed amid comments from ECB’s Lane and Schnabel that the current inflation and energy spike is transitory and overreacting to it would be harmful for the economic recovery. German yields finished the day unchanged. It may also explain the lackluster euro performance. The common currency ended flat against an overall weak dollar (1.1552) and gave up the 0.85 barrier vs sterling. EUR/GBP 0.847 support came within close proximity.
BUSINESS
fxempire.com

Oil Resumes Rally, U.S. Reserve Release Seen as Unlikely

Brent futures rose 87 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $81.95 a barrel, while U.S. crude gained 87 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $78.30 a barrel. Earlier in the day prices at both benchmarks dropped $2 a barrel. The U.S. Department of Energy said all “tools are always on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

Breaking: US Nonfarm Payrolls rise by 194,000 in September, dollar weakens

Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the US rose by 194,000 in September, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed on Friday. This reading missed the market expectation of 500,000 by a wide margin. On a positive note, August's print of 235,000 got revised higher to 366,000. Further...
BUSINESS

