Key Events this Week: OPEC+ Decision and US Nonfarm Payrolls

Yesterday was one of those days where everything fell into place. Gas prices eased 10% on expectations (or hopes) that Russia will come to the rescue with record-flows of natural gas. The debt ceiling issue was also about to be resolved temporarily after Minority Leader McConnell agreed to cut off the debate and advance legislation to the floor. The US Senate in the meantime (overnight) voted 50-48 to increase the debt ceiling with a “mere” $480bn. A near-term default later this month is avoided but the issue will return to the table as soon as December 3. Markets didn’t care though. Risky assets surged: European equities added more than 2%, Wall Street finished about 1% higher. Even oil rebounded intraday from sub $80 to $81.85 (Brent) despite the slump in gas. USTs tanked, seeing the curve bear steepen with yields changing 1.3 bps (2y) to 5.2 bps (10y). German Bunds outperformed amid comments from ECB’s Lane and Schnabel that the current inflation and energy spike is transitory and overreacting to it would be harmful for the economic recovery. German yields finished the day unchanged. It may also explain the lackluster euro performance. The common currency ended flat against an overall weak dollar (1.1552) and gave up the 0.85 barrier vs sterling. EUR/GBP 0.847 support came within close proximity.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO