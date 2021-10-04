CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CSI: Vegas (Episode 1) “Legacy”, trailer, release date

By Jessie Mendoza
 5 days ago

An attack on Jim Brass kicks off a twisted conspiracy targeting the Las Vegas crime lab. CSI: Vegas Episode 1. CSI: Vegas is an American crime television limited series. It is a sequel spin-off of the...

TV Ratings: ‘CSI: Vegas’ Not the Primetime Behemoth of Its Predecessor (Yet)

“CSI: Vegas,” the sequel and revival of CBS’ iconic forensics procedural, attracted 3.97 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the key, ages 18-49 target demographic in Nielsen’s Live+Same Day overnight fast nationals— not exactly the primetime behemoth of its predecessor, but then again, the TV landscape and the way we consume content on-screen has changed drastically since the final episode of “CSI” aired in 2015. Per NetBase, “CSI: Vegas” drove over 1.4 billion potential impressions on social media last night and had over 18k mentions. Though “CSI: Vegas” was up 54% from last year’s same time-period premiere (the 10 p.m....
‘CSI: Vegas’: What To Expect, Release Date

CSI: Vegas joins the CSI franchise this fall. Keep reading to find out more. The CSI franchise is a television series created by Anthony E. Zuiker. The first three shows in the franchise- CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, CSI: Miami, and CSI: New York follow a group of forensic scientists in their respective jurisdictions. The fourth installment of the franchise, CSI: Cyber has more of an emphasis on behavioral psychology and cyber forensics.
'CSI: Vegas': Jorja Fox Opens Up About the 'Rare' Chance to Revisit Sara Sidle (Exclusive)

CSI: Vegas returns to the scene of the crime with original stars William Petersen and Jorja Fox reprising their characters, Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle respectively, after more than six years following the end of the show's initial run. The beloved CBS franchise kickstarts the new iteration with a mix of the old and the new, bringing back Grissom and Sara back to the Crime Lab when former homicide detective Jim Brass gets caught up in a scandal that could bring down decades of case work they've done.
WATCH: ‘CSI: Vegas’ Premieres Tonight At 10PM On CBS

(CBS) – CSI: Vegas, the sequel to the global hit CSI: Crime Scene Investigation opens a brand-new chapter tonight at 10pm on CBS or streaming live with Paramount+. Set in Las Vegas, the city where it all began, the team faces an existential threat that could bring down the entire Crime Lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the neon-lit streets of Vegas. A brilliant new team of investigators led by Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) must enlist the help of old friends, Gil Grissom (William Petersen), Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox) and David Hodges (Wallace Langham). This combined force will deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best—follow the evidence—in order to preserve and serve justice in Sin City. Check out the video above for a preview of CSI: Vegas and be sure to tune in tonight starting at 10pm. Check your local listings for more information.
