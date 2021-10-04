CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jensen: October Appears Bearish

By Ellen Chang
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4982LK_0cGJGSfc00

Investors should prepare for more volatility because the outlook for October is bearish, Real Money’s Bret Jensen argues.

Weary investors already faced a challenging month in September as the S&P 500 fell 4.8%, the worst month of performance since the pandemic month of March 2020 The Nasdaq plummeted even deeper at nearly 5.5%.

Economic growth is not only slowing down, but the impact of inflation is more wide ranging, Jensen wrote in a recent Real Money Pro column. “Investors increasingly woke up to the fact that inflation is neither ‘temporary’ nor ‘transitionary,’” he wrote. “Economic growth forecasts were slashed during September as the global economy continues to be plagued by supply chain disruptions, surging prices and poor policy decisions.”

The equity market is also being influenced by the upward trend of interest rates which rose during September. The 10-Year Treasury yield now is 1.5% and 30-year mortgage rates rose to above 3%.

“This fully fits the Stagflation Lite theme I have been banging the drum on for months now,” he wrote. “I expect interest rates to continue to move higher, which will hurt growth stocks as discount rates rise as well.”

Value stocks will likely benefit as well as the stocks of banks due to improving net interest margins. Investors could also see energy stocks rally because crude oil and natural gas prices are expected to rise.

A rebound in the market in October is not likely, Jensen argues.

“It is hard to see much relief for investors in October -- a month that will be highlighted by increasing political risk on top of everything else the economy is dealing with,” he wrote. “There is the continuing debt-ceiling fight.”

The bottleneck of the two massive spending bills that are winding their way through Congress will also weigh on market sentiment.

Investors should “buckle up for another tumultuous month,” Jensen wrote. “My plan is to continue to keep just over 25% of my portfolio in cash and hold most of my positions within covered call holdings to help mitigate downside risk. This strategy produced right at a 2% loss for me in September. While I hate to see red for a month, it was certainly much better than the overall markets delivered.”

MarketWatch

Stocks edge lower after disappointing jobs data

Stocks drifted slightly lower in early trade after data showed the U.S. economy added just 194,000 jobs in September, compared with expectations for around 500,000. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 70 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 declined 0.1% to 4,396.42. The Nasdaq Composite was off 0.2% at 14,628.58.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Energy Stocks#Inflation#Real Money#Treasury#Congress
MarketWatch

Dow jumps over 350 points and S&P 500 retakes perch at 4,400 in early Thursday action, a day before monthly jobs report

U.S. stock benchmarks rose Thursday morning, heading for a third straight day of gains, on signs that the the debt-ceiling issue in Washington will be resolved for at least two more months and that relations with China may be thawing. Meanwhile, the Labor Department said weekly initial claims for unemployment benefits fell 38,000, to 326,000, in the week ended Oct. 2. That data comes a day ahead of closely watched September employment report, which could be a catalyst for markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average [: DJIA] rose by about 356 points, or 1.1%, to 34,781, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.9% at 4,404, while the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1% to 14,655. Sen. Mitch McConnell, the minority leader and Kentucky Republican, effectively ended worries - for now - around the debt ceiling by announcing that Republicans would not filibuster an increase. Separately, U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will meet virtually before the end of the year, according to reports.
STOCKS
kitco.com

Gold and silver show a bearish rally

At the end of last week gold, silver and platinum mounted a strong rally, or did they? With the trend being down, we will assume the rally was short covering and not a reversal. You must remember, the most significant rallies come in bear markets which the metals are in.
MARKETS
ocj.com

Sept. 30 numbers bearish for beans

If you were expecting yield and demand changes for this report, you are in the right church, wrong pew. It will be a wait of days to see those changes. The next USDA WASDE report will be Oct. 12. However, if Congress cannot raise the debt ceiling timely, a U.S. government shutdown in the early days of October will prevent USDA reports from being released according to schedule.
AGRICULTURE
FXStreet.com

Intraday market analysis: GBP in bearish reversal

The sterling struggles to stabilize as the UK braces for a fuel supply shock. After three months of sideways action, the break below the daily support at 1.3600 could be the confirmation that the pound has sunk into a downtrend. Strong momentum suggests that those who bought the dips had...
STOCKS
Street.Com

BlackBerry Stock: Wall Street Is Bearish, But Can It Rally?

Canadian cybersecurity company BlackBerry (BB) - Get BlackBerry Limited Report has been popular across the main discussion boards online. The company has recently released better-than-expected fiscal second quarter revenues and earnings per share. Still, Wall Street does not seem very impressed. Today, Wall Street Memes looks at BlackBerry stock and...
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Breakout Likely

Sell the EUR/USD and set a take-profit at 1.1600. Add a stop-loss at 1.1800. Set a buy-stop at 1.1730 and a take profit at 1.1800. Add a stop-loss at 1.1650. The EUR/USD pair is hovering near the lowest level since the end of August as investors reflect on the German election. It is trading at 1.1700, which is slightly below last week’s high of 1.1750 ahead of the latest American consumer confidence data.
CURRENCIES
TheStreet

Bret Jensen: Two Biotechs to Consider

In a week dominated by fears of a Chinese property company collapse, biotechs fared better than might have been expected. "I have noticed the biotech sector has held pretty well, wrote Real Money's Bret Jensen in a recent column. "Usually increases in volatility send these stocks down more than the overall market, but the sector has done okay ... This makes sense as biotech has little exposure to China or the potential for slowing Chinese growth.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Camber Energy is still hot as the stock soars on heavy volume, a day after nearly doubling

Camber Energy Inc. remained the hottest name on Wall Street, as the oil-and-gas company's stock is once again the most actively traded on major U.S. exchanges ahead of Friday's open as the recent rollercoaster ride looked set to continue. The stock soared 28.4% in Friday's premarket on volume of 71.9 million shares, after it skyrocketed 95.9% on volume of 961.2 million shares on Thursday, which came after the company disclosed it had no plans for a reverse stock split. That run up followed a four-day losing streak in which the stock plummeted 76.1% on average daily volume of 474.7 million shares, which came after a six-day rally of 161.6% on average daily volume of 523.3 million shares. To put Friday's early rally in Camber Energy's stock in perspective, fellow "meme" stocks AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. slipped 0.7% on volume of 263,369 shares and GameStop Corp. eased 0.2% on volume of 4,069 shares, according to FactSet. And futures for the S&P 500 were little changed.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks end slightly lower after weaker-than-expected jobs report, but post winning week

Stocks saw a slightly lower finish Friday after the government said the economy created just 194,000 jobs in September, well below economist expectations for a figure of 500,000. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 8 points, or less than 0.1%, to close near 14,580, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 shed 0.2% to end near 4,391. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.5%, finishing near 14,580. Major indexes gained ground for the week, with the Dow rising 1.2%, the S&P 500 advancing 0.8% and the Nasdaq eking out a 0.1% rise.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

AvidXchange raises expected pricing range of IPO, boosting

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. could raise up to $44 million more than it previously expected, as the North Carolina-based provider of accounts payable automation software raised the estimated pricing range of its initial public offering. The company said it is still offering 22.0 million shares in the IPO, which is now expected to price between $23 and $25 a share, up from a previous estimate of between $21 and $23 a share, as the company could raise up to $550 million. The new pricing range implies the company could now be valued at up to $4.78 billion, up from a previous estimate of $4.40 billion. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has inched up less than 0.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 2.0%.
STOCKS
