Both Bitcoin and Ethereum are holding on to gains with the prospect of more after Jerome Powell said last week that he has ‘no intention’ of banning cryptocurrencies. Elsewhere, a bit of fear is in the air. Evergrande continues as a concern but now a spike in oil prices may be creating another wave of fear elsewhere. And stocks continue to turn after the Fed warned of faster-than-expected rate hikes with a possible taper announcement on the horizon, depending on how jobs data goes. NFP is set to release on Friday.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO