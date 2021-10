It’s 2017. The high-powered USF offense led by Quinton Flowers, Darius Tice and Marquez Valdes-Scantling has guided the Bulls all the way to Houston’s 2-yard line. USF is an undefeated 7-0 and ranked No. 17 in the country. It’s fourth and goal, and Flowers takes the snap, hands the ball to D’Ernest Johnson, and the future Cleveland Brown plunges into the end zone to give the Bulls an early lead.