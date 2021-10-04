Rafael Nadal recalls: 'I'm holding another trophy 15 days after winning Davis Cup'

Spanish tennis is in luck and after the end of the US Open 2021 it has established itself as one of the great world powers, something that it has been for years. A total of 10 national players are among the 100 best in the world and Carlos Alcaraz is the great protagonist, having improved his ATP ranking in 17 positions, ranking 38 in the world, only behind Rafael Nadal (6), Pablo Carreño ( 16) and Roberto Bautista (18).

TENNIS ・ 11 DAYS AGO