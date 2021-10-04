Rafael Nadal recalls: 'I'm holding another trophy 15 days after winning Davis Cup'
Rafael Nadal was a player to beat in 2019, playing on a high level throughout the season and lifting two Majors and two Masters 1000 trophies for his fifth year-end no. 1 honor. After failing to reach the ATP Finals semi-final despite scoring two wins, Nadal turned his focus to the inaugural Davis Cup Finals and claimed eight wins from as many matches for Spain at Madrid's Caja Magica to celebrate the title with his teammates.www.tennisworldusa.org
