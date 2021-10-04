CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Hong Kong Holds Evergrande Stocks Dealing, Here’s How The Crypto Market Can React?

By Kshitij Chitransh
thecryptoupdates.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina’s notorious land goliath Evergrande difficulty appears to consider no to be as recently Hong Kong suspended trading of the Evergrande stocks alongside a few other property engineer stocks. Evergrande is at present on an offering binge to try not to default on its obligation. The Chinese land monster is presently hoping to raise $5 billion from the offer of half-stake in its property the board unit to Hopson Development.

www.thecryptoupdates.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecryptoupdates.com

After the Ban, Over 90% of Crypto-related Firms in China Close Down

In excess of 20 significant firms including cryptocurrency organizations, including trading trade, crypto mining, and crypto data stages, have suspended administrations to Chinese central area clients and reported designs to exit from the Chinese market as of Thursday. Their leave implies more than 90% of crypto-related organizations have been closed...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Chinese#Hopson Development#Wallstreetsilv#Btc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
worldpropertyjournal.com

COVID Still a Drag on Hong Kong's Office Market

Yet retail leasing momentum continued to improve in August. According to JLL's latest Hong Kong Property Market Monitor Report, net absorption in the overall office market continued to decrease to -10,900 sq. feet in August 2021. There were still some corporate downsizing activities due to the pandemic but those were largely offset by the upgrading demand and expansion of the flexible office space sector.
REAL ESTATE
charlottestar.com

Hong Kong's Hang Seng sold off after Evergrande is suspended

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Monday, rising in China and Australia, but falling sharply in Japan and Hong Kong. At the close on Monday, the Nikkei 225 in Japan was down 326.18 points or 1.13 percent at 28,444.89. In China, the Shanghai Composite advanced 31.88...
STOCKS
International Business Times

Property Giant China Evergrande Suspends Hong Kong Market Trading

Embattled property giant China Evergrande on Monday suspended trading in its shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange without giving a reason. The company's stock price has plunged around 80 percent since the start of the year as it teeters on the brink of collapse while struggling under a mountain of debt.
MARKETS
WFMZ-TV Online

Hong Kong Financial Markets

Asian markets are mixed, with Hong Kong's benchmark down more than 2% after troubled property developer China Evergrande's shares were suspended from trading. The company's filing did not say why, but a Chinese financial news service said another developer planned to acquire Evergrande's property management unit. Wall Street rebounded on Friday, led by companies that would benefit most from a healthier economy. The S&P 500 gained 1.1%. But U.S. markets still had their worst week since the winter. Crude prices fell slightly ahead of a meeting of major oil producers. There was no sign that a spill from a pipeline off the California coast was having an impact on prices.
STOCKS
thecryptoupdates.com

What is The Reason Of Coinbase Global Stock Was Down 12.2% in September

Coinbase Global was down 12.2% in September, as shown by the data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock will in general be associated with cryptocurrency costs, which fell during the month, and the organization reported the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) planned to sue the organization in the event that it dispatched its new stablecoin loaning program.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Crypto-related stocks in Hong Kong impacted, but more HODLers for Bitcoin, Ethereum

China declaring all crypto transactions illegal sent shockwaves through Asia’s fintech market. It adversely impacted Hong Kong as well; not just crypto exchanges, but firms and stocks related to crypto were also feeling the bite. FUD impacts crypto related companies. On 27 September, Huobi Tech – an affiliate of the...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Here’s how crypto-businesses in China are dealing with the ban

The cryptocurrency market has been moving into a downward spiral as the price of the largest cryptocurrency plunged, following China’s announcement about the state of cryptocurrencies in the country. This news also led many crypto institutions and projects in China to close down. As per data compiled by Chinese crypto...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy