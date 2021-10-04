CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Cake Box sales jump as retailer opens 20 new stores

By Henry Saker-Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Tp9h_0cGJEzft00

Cake Box has revealed that its sales have almost doubled for the past six months amid a strong recovery in customer demand.

The high street cream cake retailer said it was buoyed by its continued expansion, opening 20 new franchise sites over the six months to September, to bring it to a total of 174 stores.

The firm also stressed that it is in a “robust” position despite industry concerns over supply chain pressures in the food sector.

Sukh Chamdal, chief executive officer and co-founder of the chain, said it has “several months of ingredients and the right measures in place to ensure that no event goes uncelebrated and no slice of cake goes unbaked, undelivered or uneaten”.

It came as the retail business said trade has been “strong” across both its store estate and online operation.

Cake Box said total revenues for the half-year were up 91% to £16.4 million against the same period last year.

It added that franchisee online sales increased by 68% to £6.7 million, as it saw higher sales through delivery platforms such as Uber Eats Just Eat and Deliveroo.

The firm added that it has a strong pipeline of new potential franchisees, with 62 deposits held for potential new openings at the end of the period.

The appeal of the Group’s franchise proposition is reflected in the current pipeline of new potential franchisees, with 62 holding deposits held at period end.

Mr Chamdal said: “Our performance during the last six months demonstrates the ongoing appeal of our unique cake offering.

“With strong sales growth accompanied by record expansion of our store estate, the Board is confident of making further progress in the second half and meeting full year expectations.

“In short, more customers are enjoying our delicious egg-free cakes, and more of our fantastic franchisees are selling it to them.”

Shares in the company rose by 5.3% to 354p in early trading.

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Department Stores Betting on New Beauty Products to Drive Sales

After years of falling traffic and struggling sales that culminated in last year’s bankruptcy filing, JCPenney is embarking on a massive push into the prestige beauty space, hoping to bring back customers and replace its former in-store partnership with Sephora. Unlike other retailers, such as Kohl’s and Target, which have...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Aldi to create 2,000 new jobs and open 100 new stores

Aldi is set to create 2,000 new jobs next year in addition to 7,000 created in the last two years, as part of a £1.3 billion investment drive. The discount supermarket chain made the investment announcement, which will run for two years, as bosses revealed sales soared 10.2% in the UK and Ireland in 2020 to £12.3 billion.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Business#Retailer#Group#Board
TechCrunch

E-motorcycle maker Cake closes $60M round to scale production and retail sales

“We are in the process of implementing initiatives to scale the business, structuring and laying the base for rapid growth,” said Stefan Ytterborn, founder and CEO of Cake, in a statement. Cake recently launched the Makka, an electric moped for city riding, which demonstrates a shift in direction of Cake’s...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

These Brands Are Opening New Stores Coast to Coast

E-commerce might be the talk of the town, but some labels are building their brands by betting on brick-and-mortar. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
RETAIL
TechRadar

Amazon opens its first UK retail store, but is anyone buying?

The first Amazon 4-star retail store has opened in the UK, offering high street shoppers the opportunity to buy some of the tech giant's most popular products like the Amazon Echo or Kindle Paperwhite, without having to shop online for them. As reported by BBC News, the Amazon 4-star has...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
Thrillist

National Chains Are Urging Customers to Shop Now Due to Holiday Shortages

Last week, news of nationwide food shortages hit, impacting holiday essentials like turkey and cranberry sauce. But now, it looks like supply chain issues are affecting more than just your Thanksgiving spread. Retailers are now warning customers to shop early this year to save you from a last-minute gift dash.
SHOPPING
MarketWatch

Conagra sales decline but beat the Street

Conagra Brands Inc. reported fiscal first quarter net income totaling $235.4 million, or 49 cents per share, down from $329.0 million, or 67 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 50 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 48 cents. Sales of $2.653 billion were down from $2.679 billion but also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $2.539 billion. The decline was attributed, in part, to divestitures of the Peter Pan, Egg Beaters and H.K. Anderson businesses. Remaining brands include Vlasic, Duncan Hines and Healthy Choice. In a statement Chief Executive Sean Connolly said the company is on track...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Retail trends evident in new Evereve flagship store in Edina

Evereve's new flagship store in the 50th and France shopping district is designed to emphasize how customers can connect with each other and with what they wear. Even in this age of digital shopping and quick home deliveries, brick and mortar stores offer a sense of connection and human interaction that can't be duplicated, said Megan Tamte, co-founder and co-CEO of Evereve, a women's clothing chain based here that has more than 90 stores across the country.
EDINA, MN
Reuters

India's Future Retail terminates agreement to open 7-Eleven stores

BENGALURU, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Future Retail (FRTL.NS) said on Tuesday it ended a franchise agreement with 7-Eleven Inc to develop and operate the U.S. firm's round-the-clock convenience stores in India, as it could not meet targets for opening stores and franchisee-fee payments. The agreement, which was terminated mutually by...
RETAIL
panolian.com

Dollar Tree planning to sell some items for more than $1

The buck has stopped at Dollar Tree Inc. The retailer, which sells nearly everything for a dollar in its namesake chain, plans to add more products at slightly higher prices, highlighting the pressure on companies to offset cost increases for a range of goods. Dollar Tree said it would start...
BUSINESS
cbs4indy.com

Grocery store prices on the rise, which products are seeing the biggest spike?

Nothing ruins an appetite quite like rising food prices. From cereal to poultry, prices have been steadily increasing. “This summer, meat prices rose considerably,” said Jayson Lusk, Distinguished Professor and Head of the Department of Agricultural Economics at Purdue University. “But what we’ll probably would expect in the next few months for meat prices to fall but there could be some other items where food prices increase.”
ECONOMY
MIX 106

Major Retail Stores Open and Closed for Thanksgiving 2021 in Boise

For years, it seemed like the official kick-off of Christmas shopping season was creeping earlier into Thanksgiving Day. The COVID-19 pandemic radically changed the way retailers felt about opening their doors on Turkey Day. In 2019, a handful of retailers started their door buster sales as early as 2 p.m....
BOISE, ID
Syracuse.com

New activewear brand to open store at Destiny USA

Syracuse, N.Y. — Offline, a sub-brand of activewear and accessories from retailer Aerie, will open a store at Destiny USA later this year. Offline will open in December on Destiny’s first level, near the center atrium escalator in the north wing. The store will occupy 3,200 square feet. The brand...
SYRACUSE, NY
The Independent

The Independent

276K+
Followers
118K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy