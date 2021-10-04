CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Boris Johnson went running in his shirt and shoes and the jokes wrote themselves

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31sl1D_0cGJEynA00

It is important to exercise regularly, however busy you are.

So it was nice to see that Boris Johnson went for a jog over the weekend despite attending the busy Conservative Party conference in Manchester.

But why he was too busy to change out of some somewhat more formal attire than we would usually see in the gym - a shirt and smart shoes to be precise - and into a more exercise-friendly gym kit is unclear.

Johnson is Johnson, though, and the man is no stranger to a stunt to make him look goofy so this is exactly what he did. And whether they play into his hands or not, the reactions to his little stunt were pretty amusing:

Another cursed aspect of the image, if the outfit wasn’t enough, is that Johnson appears to be running without headphones meaning he is going for a jog, without the distraction of music or podcasts and is alone with his own thoughts.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the conference, Johnson had an embarrassing interview with Andrew Marr who said he wasn’t telling the truth about wages rising under his premiership. He also attracted criticism for backing advice that women who feel unsafe around the police should hail a bus.

Whether more comes out of the conference to make people tell Johnson to “jog on” remains to be seen.

Comments / 2

Related
Telegraph

Boris Johnson relaxes rules for foreign lorry drivers

Boris Johnson is set to relax immigration rules for European lorry drivers as queues began to form at petrol stations following warnings of fuel rationing. Up to 5,000 temporary visas for HGV drivers are expected to be granted under the plans, The Telegraph understands. Ministers met on Friday to agree...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Boris Johnson demands pay rise for lorry drivers

Boris Johnson has warned firms to increase lorry drivers’ wages, as ministers urged 40,000 retired HGV licence holders to return to work to help refill petrol stations and deliver supplies to supermarkets. A senior government source said that a temporary relaxation of rules allowing more EU workers to help replenish...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Marr
Person
Boris Johnson
natureworldnews.com

COP26 “The Turning Point for Humanity” says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, has given a grave warning to world leaders on climate change, stating that Cop26 must be a "turning point for mankind" since global temperature rises are now unavoidable. Only 40 days before the global meeting in Glasgow, Mr. Johnson used his speech to the...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

Boris Johnson’s Clear and Present Danger

With an eight point lead in the opinion polls, an 83-seat majority in the House of Commons and economic growth figures for the second quarter revised upwards from 4.8% to 5.5%, what does U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson have to fear?. Plenty. Although the opposition Labour party requires an enormous...
U.K.
BBC

Fuel crisis: Boris Johnson urged to recall Parliament

Boris Johnson should recall Parliament to pass new laws to sort out fuel and food shortages, says Labour's leader. Sir Keir Starmer says "emergency action" is needed to speed up visas for 5,000 extra HGV drivers. The prime minister - who will be in Manchester next week at the Tory...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Boris Johnson: No 'uncontrolled immigration' to solve driver shortage

Boris Johnson has said the "big lever marked uncontrolled immigration" would not be pulled in order to to solve the UK's shortage of skilled drivers. Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, the prime minister said some ''controlled'' immigration to address the problem was "entirely sensible".
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoes#Party Conference#Conservative Party
The Independent

Tory conference has had to make room for Boris Johnson’s ego – but his certainly isn’t the only one

Everybody at the Conservative Party Conference has, in one way or another, had to make way for Boris Johnson’s ego.It’s already been well covered how the central auditorium, where senior cabinet ministers traditionally make their speeches, is around a fifth of the size it normally is. It has had to be shrunk because this year, as never before, there is a separate auditorium, which will be used just once, for Boris Johnson’s own speech.Though, for Johnson, this has the pleasing side effect of making everybody else apart from him feel small, there are downsides. The main stage, the main...
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Is Boris Johnson a Liar?

A few months ago, I saw Boris Johnson recount a story about his life that I’d never heard before—and he said something that was not, strictly speaking, true. With most politicians, hearing a new tale can be unremarkable, but with Johnson—the subject of at least two biographies, countless newspaper and magazine articles, and someone who has been at the center of British political life for decades—almost everything that can be known about him is already known. Revelations that might once have troubled his ascent have long since lost their power to shock; character flaws are minimized in the public consciousness not through omission but through repetition.
POLITICS
BBC

Boris Johnson: 'People should trust the police'

The Prime Minister has said that people "should trust the police" following the murder of Sarah Everard by Wayne Couzens - who at the time was a police officer with London's Metropolitan Police. Mr Johnson also told The Andrew Marr Show that more needs to be done to tackle rape...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police are ‘overwhelmingly trustworthy’, Boris Johnson says

Boris Johnson says he wants people to “trust” the police following the murder of Sarah Everard. The prime minister added that there will be “hundreds of thousands” of “wonderful” officers up and down the country who will be “utterly sickened” by the murder. “I think people should trust the police....
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s ‘jokes wearing thin’, says Keir Starmer as poll shows public prefers Labour leader’s speech

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has criticised the Boris Johnson’s conference speech, arguing his jokes are going to “wear thin” when people across the country are hit in the pocket.Starmer said the “showman” prime minister keeps pretending “he’s just sort of just landed from the moon” – arguing Britain is in a cost of living crisis because of the way the Tories have governed.It comes as polling showed the public preferred the Labour leader’s conference speech in Brighton last week to the Conservative leader’s address in Manchester on Wednesday.Some 63 per cent of respondents agreed with what Starmer had to say,...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

‘Bow to the king’: Conservatives kowtow to Boris Johnson

There is normally a prince over the water at Conservative conference, the alternative attraction members flock to see at fringes. For many years it was Boris Johnson, though Jacob Rees-Mogg and Liz Truss have contested for the crown. But now, as one cabinet minister put it, it’s all about “King...
POLITICS
abc17news.com

Boris Johnson hailed by his party despite UK’s economic woes

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Britain is experiencing empty gas pumps, worker shortages and unavailable items on store shelves. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson has played to an adoring crowd during his Conservative Party’s annual conference. Johnson ends the four-day conference Wednesday with a speech promising that Britain will emerge from Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic a stronger and more dynamic country even if the road is a bit rocky. He said before the speech that he would turn the U.K. into “a higher-wage” and “higher-productivity economy.” The country is dealing for now with the fallout from the pandemic and its departure from the European Union. Both have combined to create a supply-chain crisis.
CORONAVIRUS
BBC

Boris Johnson says wages are rising for the lower paid

Boris Johnson's claim that wages are rising for the lower paid was challenged by Andrew Marr. The prime minister said wages were "finally going up" and "faster for those on high incomes" but the presenter countered that the Office for National Statistics said they had been falling over the last three months.
U.K.
Eater

Boris Johnson’s ‘Build Back Better’ Campaign Clearly Hasn’t Reached His Online Food Output

Boris Johnson has reentered one of his preferred cultural genres — the cringing political video slogan — and once again, tied it to food. First there was the “oven ready” Brexit deal; then there was the culinary confessional before the 2019 general election. Now, tied to the “Build Back Better” slogan for Conservative party conference — a slogan, indeed, shared with U.S. president Joe Biden — come a trio of food and drink videos all revolving around words that sound a bit like “better,” but are not better than “better,” and are therefore the worst. Here, now, the three clips straight from food hell:
FOOD & DRINKS
Telegraph

Letters: Boris Johnson is full of fine words but his inaction tells a different story

SIR – I was amazed by Boris Johnson’s claim that he has the “guts” to make Britain a high-wage country (report, October 6). The Prime Minister appears to have lost touch with reality. He has done virtually nothing about the major problems affecting the country. Nor did he have the courage to sack his most incompetent ministers at the height of their uselessness – Gavin Williamson (who ruined children’s education) and Matt Hancock (with his failures over PPE). Grant Shapps remains in his job.
U.K.
Indy100

Indy100

92K+
Followers
5K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy