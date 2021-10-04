CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Statue of black ‘mother’ of modern medicine to be unveiled

By Rod Minchin
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16OTbS_0cGJEw1i00
Artist Helen Wilson Roe works on her sculpture of Henrietta Lacks (John Roe/University of Bristol/PA)

A statue of a black woman whose cells led to crucial medical advances is to be unveiled at a university.

The artwork of Henrietta Lacks is the first public sculpture of a black woman made by a black woman in the UK.

It is to be unveiled at the University of Bristol in a ceremony later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K8fYF_0cGJEw1i00
Artist Helen Wilson Roe works on the sculpture of Henrietta Lacks (John Roe/University of Bristol/PA)

Lacks, a young mother born in the US in 1920, died from an aggressive form of cervical cancer in 1951 but a sample of her cells survived and multiplied.

The discovery led to the polio vaccine, gene mapping and IVF treatment among others and resulted in her being named the “mother” of modern medicine.

Lacks’ granddaughter, Jeri Lacks, said: “As the world celebrates Henrietta Lacks’ centennial, my family eagerly anticipates the unveiling of this tribute to Henrietta Lacks the woman – and her phenomenal HeLa cells.

“It is incredible to see our Hennie rightfully honoured for her worldwide impact.”

Artist Helen Wilson-Roe, who was commissioned to create the statue, said: “This is the university offering more than lip service or tokenistic gestures, but actually committing to supporting a black female artist by sustaining my art and recognising Henrietta Lacks.

“As a child growing up in Bristol there were no statues of black women that I could identify with so knowing that my children and their grandchildren and great grandchildren will be able to see Henrietta’s statue in Bristol is just fantastic, especially at this time when Bristol is starting to address its past.”

It was during surgery that a sample of cells was taken from the tumour in Louisiana-born Lacks’ body before she died in Baltimore aged 31.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0REB4c_0cGJEw1i00
Portraits Unveiling Event, Wills Memorial Building, University of Bristol

It was sent to a laboratory where they were found to be the first living human cells ever to survive and multiply outside the human body.

These cells changed the course of modern medicine, making possible key medical advances including the development of the polio vaccine, chemotherapy, gene-mapping, IVF and cloning.

They became known as HeLa cells, taking the first two letters of Henrietta Lacks’ first and last names.

HeLa cells are used in almost every major hospital and science-based university in the world.

Comments / 2

Related
KevinMD.com

The Black feminist revolution medicine needs

Black feminism describes that Black women are inherently valuable and the specific liberation of Black women is necessary in its own right. It parses out these political identities and desires to have true humanity for Black women—arguing that it is impossible for there to be bondage of any other group when we liberate marginalized genders and Black people as these populations are seen as the most marginalized people.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henrietta Lacks
Indy100

Statue of Wales’ first black headteacher unveiled

A statue of Wales’ first black headteacher has been unveiled in Cardiff. Betty Campbell MBE is thought to be the first named, non-fictionalised woman to have a monument in her honour erected in an outdoor public space in the country. Mrs Campbell, who died in 2017 aged 82, has been...
SOCIETY
abovethelaw.com

How Modern-Day Feminism Fails Mothers

Growing up in the 1990s in a traditional two-parent home, I was taught from the get-go that education was the pathway to success and that I was smart, capable, and hardworking, and could therefore achieve whatever I wanted. While my dad was a successful lawyer turned judge, and my mother was a devoted SAHM with side gigs, there was no pressure whatsoever for my sisters and I to choose different paths from our brother or to prioritize eventual parenthood more so than he. Although our mother selflessly devoted everything to us kids, I, of course, wanted to be just like my dad. Even at a very young age, I knew that my dad was well respected, smart as hell, adored, and extremely successful. It was no wonder that I rushed through college and headed straight for law school.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NBC Philadelphia

Vandal Throws Paint on Newly Unveiled George Floyd Statue in NYC

A cleanup effort got underway Sunday morning to clear a vandal's attempt to defame a sculpture of George Floyd in New York City's Union Square. The larger than life Floyd was vandalized with a smattering of blue paint around 10 a.m., according to the NYPD. Police in the Manhattan precinct...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Statues#Modern Medicine#Cloning#The University Of Bristol#Hennie
arcamax.com

A Baltimore family went to get flu vaccines. Their 4-year-old accidentally walked out with a COVID shot

BALTIMORE — Before heading out the door on the morning of Sept. 18, Victoria and Martin Olivier and their 4-year-old daughter struck a deal. In exchange for good behavior during the family’s pharmacy visit for seasonal flu shots, Colette could expect a sugary treat in her future. So when the Walgreens pharmacist asked “Who wants to go first?” and Colette bravely sprang up to volunteer, her parents felt a wave of relief wash over them.
BALTIMORE, MD
spring.org.uk

A Delightful Sign That You Have A High IQ

People with high IQs tend to share this quality. More intelligent people tend to follow rules and be less aggressive and better behaved, research finds. People with higher IQs are also less likely to cheat and steal. Young people with lower IQs, though, are more likely to take part in...
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued This "Danger" Warning

America has been averaging over 100,000 COVID cases a day for the last four weeks—with no sign of slowing—and more and more children are getting sick. How to stop this, and how can you stay safe, when it seems like not enough people will ever get vaccinated? Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared on This Week With George Stephanopoulos yesterday to issue some seriously essential advice—and a warning. Read on for five key points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Society
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
survivornet.com

Stanley Tucci, 60, Says Radiation for Oral Cancer Left Him Bedridden With a Feeding Tube For Six Months: ‘Drinking Water Burned My Mouth So Much’

Stanley Tucci, 60, reveals in a new interview that doctors misdiagnosed his cancer for two years. A toothache and nerve damage were among the diagnoses until one specialist noticed the cancerous tumor growing on the base of his tongue. The actor also details the difficult road to recovery. “I couldn’t...
CANCER
Indy100

Maskless teacher corners student and breathes all over her in shocking video

A Texas middle school teacher has been caught on camera removing her face mask, cornering a student and deliberately exhaling all over her. The video shows the red haired teacher shouting “I don't care” as the child asks them to get out of her face. “Make me,” the teacher responds. The altercation, which took place at Mead Middle School in Houston, was shared on Facebook. Footage shows the student attempting to get away from the teacher but is unable to distance herself. The Facebook post claims that a relative of the student in the video had originally been told that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Indy100

92K+
Followers
5K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy