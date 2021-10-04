Vegan Chorizo Sausage Links (10 Ingredients!)

Grilled chicken. Seared pork chops. Baked salmon. Repeat. If your dinner rotation is starting to feel redundant, we have just the protein to zap you out of your recipe rut. Meet chorizo, a type of pork sausage that hails from the Iberian Peninsula. Parts of the pig that are commonly used to make chorizo include the shoulder, jowl, loin and belly, as well as pork fat. While chorizo is eaten fermented, cured and smoked in Spain (and other parts of Europe), chorizo fresco (aka fresh chorizo that needs to be cooked before it’s consumed) is most popular in Mexico. It’s often served with eggs, refried beans, queso fundido and seafood, and it’s also a main ingredient in choripán, a grilled chorizo sandwich eaten throughout Central and South America. But there are endless ways to use it in the kitchen. Read on for 42 chorizo recipe ideas that are spicy, tasty and unexpected.

