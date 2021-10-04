CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allstate closes $400 million sale

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllstate Corporation has obtained all regulatory approvals and closed the sale of its New York-based life insurance business, Allstate Life Insurance Company of New York (ALNY), to Wilton Re for about $400 million. “Closing on the sale of ALNY is a significant step in Allstate’s strategy of increasing personal property-liability...

Expetitle Closes $2.3 Million Seed Plus Round

MIAMI, Fla., Sep 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Expetitle, a digital title company and a leader in remote real estate closings, announced today it has closed their $2.3 million Series Seed Plus financing round. The investment will help the company aggressively expand its sales and marketing efforts. The oversubscribed round...
L.B. Foster Closes Sale Of Steel Piling Products Business

L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ: FSTR) has completed the sale of its steel Piling Products line of business to J.D. Fields & Company for ~$24 million in total proceeds. The asset sale includes all inventory held and the related fixed assets, including its Petersburg, Virginia facility. LB Foster is retaining all...
FM Global policyholders to receive $600 million in membership credits

FM Global, one of the world’s largest commercial property insurers, has announced that its eligible policyholders will receive an estimated total of $600 million in membership credit when they renew their policies between January 01 and December 31, 2022. Over the past 12 months, FM Global’s clients have completed more...
Allstate selling HQ as insurer embraces remote work

(Bloomberg) — plans to sell its headquarters building, marking the U.S. finance industry’s firmest endorsement yet of the desire to offer hybrid work after the pandemic. With many employees choosing to work remotely, the insurance giant will sell its offices in Northbrook, according to an emailed statement Friday. The complex in a Chicago suburb has several buildings that total 1.9 million square feet on a 186-acres, Allstate has said in regulatory filings. “Allstate’s employees have more choice about where they work and many are choosing to work from home,” said Tammy Kotula, a spokeswoman for Allstate. “As a result, we will sell our office in Northbrook but plan to keep a significant presence in the Chicago area.” Most of the biggest U.S. banks have spent much of the summer cajoling staffers back into towers. Allstate -- with nearly 42,000 employees -- is joining the raft of smaller financial firms that are embracing remote work on a permanent basis after the pandemic. Capital One Financial Corp. has said it will designate Mondays and Fridays as firm-wide remote-working days even after it reopens offices sometime next year. Synchrony Financial has told employees they can work from home forever if they’d like. High-quality journalism isn't free. Please consider subscribing to Crain's. Crain's Real Estate Daily: Exclusive, actionable intel on Chicago's commercial real estate market.
Ocwen Financial, Reverse Mortgage Solutions Close on Servicing Platform Sale

Ocwen Financial Corp.’s wholly-owned subsidiary, PHH Mortgage Corp., has completed the previously announced transaction with Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. (RMS) and its parent, Mortgage Assets Management LLC (MAM), to acquire substantially all of the RMS reverse mortgage servicing platform and all of the outstanding equity interests in the RMS Real Estate Owned business, REO Management Solutions LLC (REO). MAM is a subsidiary of investment funds managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC.
Cignature Realty closes $7.3 million sale of 49-unit multifamily

Cignature Realty facilitated the sale of a 6-story multifamily elevator building for $7.275 million. The property, 655 East 228th St., has a total of 49 residential units and is located between Carpenter Ave. and Lowerre Pl. in Wakefield. The 47,412 s/f building sold for approximately $153 per s/f. Cignature Realty’s...
JLL closes sale on retail portfolio in Richland Hills

JLL Capital Markets has closed the sale of a two-property retail portfolio totaling 41,218 square feet and net leased to Caliber Bodyworks of Texas Inc. in Richland Hills. JLL marketed the portfolio on behalf of the seller, Carlen Enterprises. The portfolio comprises neighboring properties at 3936 Flory St. in North...
Wells Fargo Introduces New Card with the Longest 0% APR Promotion on the Market

Wells Fargo has launched a new credit card, targeting people who are looking to make a large purchase or pay down existing credit card debt. The Wells Fargo Reflect Card offers an impressive introductory 0% APR promotion, with the opportunity to get the longest 0% APR period that's currently available. However, the card doesn't offer much else in terms of outstanding value.
Liberty Company partners with M&A specialist

The Liberty Company Insurance Brokers has announced a new partnership with Rubicon M&A Insurance Services. Rubicon M&A, led by founder Patrick Stroth, has specialized in executive liability for more than 30 years. Stroth will lead Liberty’s new transactional liability practice. He has written extensively on transaction liability and hosts the M&A Masters podcast.
Tips On How To Make A Secure Rental Investment

Investing in a secure rental investment is an important step to take when you’re looking for a new source of income. In order to make the best decision, it’s necessary to be knowledgeable about what you can do in order to secure your investment. This article will discuss some tips on how you can secure […] The post Tips On How To Make A Secure Rental Investment appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
