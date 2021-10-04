CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

James Wade wins sudden death thriller against Damon Heta with bullseye finish

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21zjqS_0cGJEWGw00

James Wade produced a brilliant bullseye finish to reach the second round of the World Grand Prix in Leicester.

Two-time champion Wade checked out on 121 to beat Australian Damon Heta in a sudden death decider.

Heta surged into a 2-0 lead in the first set and hit a second 180 in the third leg.

But missed doubles cost him dear and number four seed Wade rattled off three legs to take the set.

Heta levelled to take the match into a third set decider and it went all the way before Wade won the fifth leg in the most dramatic fashion.

Daryl Gurney the 2017 champion, lost 2-0 to Stephen Bunting and Mervyn King beat Martijn Kleermaker by the same scoreline

Ross Smith marked his first Grand Prix appearance with a 2-0 victory over fellow Englishman Joe Cullen.

“I’ve had a lot of mates who’ve helped me out with the practice side of it,” Smith said.

“They’ve kept me on the dartboard in the last three or four weeks, so I have to thank my mates for that.”

Dave Chisnall beat Mensur Suljovic 2-1 and Luke Humphries overcame Dirk Van Duijvenbode 2-0.

Comments / 0

Related
Iola Register

Chicago wins double-OT WNBA playoff thriller

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Like a great maestro, Courtney Vandersloot orchestrated one of the best games in WNBA playoff history. Vandersloot had the second triple-double in the postseason with 12 points, a league playoff-record 18 assists and 10 rebounds to lead the Chicago Sky to a 101-95 double-overtime victory over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night in the opener of their best-of-five series.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Humphries
Person
James Wade
Person
Dirk Van Duijvenbode
Person
Stephen Bunting
Person
Damon Heta
Person
Dave Chisnall
Person
Daryl Gurney
dartsnews.com

Cross hands Wright consecutive first round exits at World Grand Prix, White holds his nerve in sudden death Anderson win

Peter Wright won't add to his title tally for the year after losing in straight sets to Rob Cross in the opening round of the World Grand Prix in Leicester. Cross produced a commanding win over Wright with some superb form from 'Voltage' who denied a bullish Wright a chance to add the World Grand Prix to his collection and diminishes his World Number One hopes for now.
SPORTS
beverlyreview.net

Caravan wins CCL thriller at St. Laurence

Marco Antonio Valencia loved his year of playing for the Chicago Fire Academy. He loved the experience, improving as both as a player and as a person. But, now he’s back at Mt. Carmel High School and loving every minute. Valencia scored an early goal on a penalty kick as...
CHICAGO, IL
Newsbug.info

Lady Bombers win a thriller at Covenant Christian

DeMOTTE — It will likely go down as the most satisfying win in the history of the Rensselaer Central’s girls’ soccer program. Trailing by two goals (3-2) to host Covenant Christian of DeMotte late in the second half, the Bombers got a goal from sophomore Grace Healey with over four minutes remaining to tie it at 3-3.
RENSSELAER, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullseye#Australian
The Independent

Danny Noppert sees off Ian White to reach World Grand Prix semi-finals

Danny Noppert sealed a place in the World Grand Prix semi-finals with a 3-1 win over Ian White in Leicester.The Dutchman, who had already seen off compatriots Michael van Gerwen and Vincent van der Voort to secure his first appearance in a quarter-final, was in dominant form against the 12-time ranking event winner.Boasting a 95 average and a 116 check-out in the final set, Noppert seldom looked troubled in the last two sets, after Englishman White had levelled the match with a 12-dart leg.𝗕𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗢 𝗪𝗜𝗡 𝗜𝗧!Danny Noppert continues his sensational run at the 2021 BoyleSports World Grand Prix as...
SPORTS
The Independent

Shannon Courtenay set to lose WBA world title after missing weight

Shannon Courtenay is set to lose her WBA bantamweight world title after missing weight ahead of her bout against Jamie Mitchell on Saturday. The 28-year-old weighed in 2.5lbs over the 118lbs limit in Liverpool on Friday afternoon and, although the bout will still go ahead, Courtenay will be stripped of the belt by the governing body. “We were on weight and ready to go yesterday,” Courtenay wrote on Instagram. “Then last night unexpectedly my menstrual cycle started, which makes women gain weight. We had no weight issues during camp and all week I’ve been in a really good place and...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Gerwyn Price sets up all-Welsh final with Jonny Clayton at World Grand Prix

Defending champion Gerwyn Price set up an all-Welsh final at the World Grand Prix with a stunning 4-2 comeback victory over Stephen Bunting World number one Price will meet compatriot Jonny Clayton in Saturday’s final in Leicester but only after battling past Bunting in dramatic fashion.The 36-year-old reigning world champion trailed by two sets and returned to the oche late, complaining of twinges in his throwing arm.𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗜𝗦 𝗜𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿We have an all-Welsh final! 🤝Gerwyn Price comes from two sets down to defeat Stephen Bunting 4-2 to secure his spot in the final as he looks to...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

276K+
Followers
118K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy