The first two weeks of the 2021 Vikings season have felt incredibly familiar in all the worst ways. They lost their first two contests by a grand total of four points. On back-to-back Sunday afternoons, fans were poised to celebrate a thrilling victory only to get punched in their collective jejunums at the last moment. Both games featured a play—Dalvin Cook’s overtime fumble and Greg Joseph’s missed field goal, respectively—that turned out to be the single biggest swing in win probability in the league that week.

NFL ・ 15 DAYS AGO