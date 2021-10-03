CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

The Common Good

By Denice Spangler Adams, S.B.
Santa Barbara Independent
 7 days ago

Before attorney Craig Price removes all unvaccinated for “the common good” and continues to spew his biased ignorance, he’d benefit from taking a local class on constitutional law taught by Judge Brian Hill. There are so many holes in his recent op-ed that his ship would sink before connecting with Hill’s.

