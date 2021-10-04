CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 win medicine Nobel for showing how we react to heat, touch

By The Associated Press
Bradenton Herald
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo scientists won the Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for their discoveries into how the human body perceives temperature and touch, revelations that could lead to new ways of treating pain or even heart disease. Americans David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian separately identified receptors in the skin as part...

