Arcata, CA

The Shay Park Basketball Court Mural Project is Complete

By Oliver Cory
kymkemp.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Arcata is excited to announce that the new mural painted on the Shay Park basketball court is complete. The finished mural can be viewed at Shay Park, located at the corner of Alliance Road and Foster Avenue. This project was made possible thanks to the vision of Benjamin Funke, local artist and founder of REBOUND. REBOUND artists and collaborators aim to transform basketball courts into colorful works of public art, bringing together the worlds of sports and art by painting large-format murals on the court surface to inspire people of all ages.

