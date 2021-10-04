A "greener" generation

Within one of the lushest places on our planet, an unobtrusive green plant grows amongst many other... green plants. Although long used by the Indigenous Machiguenga people, the plant's strange mish-mash of characteristics had scientists mystified for 50 years. "I didn't really think it was special, except for the fact that it had characteristics of plants in several different plant families," said Smithsonian Institution botanist Robin Foster, who initially collected the plant back in 1973. "Usually I can tell the family by a quick glance, but damned if I could place this one." In the floodplain forest of the Manu river, this enigmatic plant...

WILDLIFE ・ 1 DAY AGO