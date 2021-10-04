CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A "greener" generation

By ROMONA WASHINGTON At Random
 5 days ago

There’s a lot of talk about climate control and being “green.” I came across something that reminds me a lot of the way I was raised. I grew up in farming country in Illinois. We lived on a farm right at the edge of city limits. Instead of electronics we had gardens to hoe, horses to ride, pigs and cows to feed, and those were just the farm animals. Mom also had a dog kennel and was breeding parakeets. Translate all of that into a lot of chores.

