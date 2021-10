Danica Patrick may not spend her days flying around race tracks anymore, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been busy. The motorsports icon launched a podcast, released her own Danica Rosé wine, and is even gearing up to run the Boston Marathon this fall. We recently caught up with her to look back on her time behind the wheel (including some run-ins with the law), and where she’s headed from here.

