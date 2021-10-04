CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Are Marketers Spending More Time Researching ‘Experiential Marketing’? Merkle’s McLaren, Bombora Company Surge(R)

By MTS Staff Writer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Enterprise search” is also on the rise among marketers, according to intent data. “Experiential marketing” is back in the top spot of content consumption by marketers, as measured by Bombora Company Surge(R). In a hybrid environment, increasingly driven by purpose-driven consumers, expectations of the value exchange we get from experiences has fundamentally changed — which can have interesting implications for today’s organizations.

