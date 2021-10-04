MediaLink Hires Global Brand Leader David Muldoon in Europe
Walgreens Boots Alliance Veteran Bolster’s Firm’s Rapid Growth in the Region; Will Focus on Marketing Transformation. Strategic advisory firm MediaLink, an Ascential company, announced it has hired David Muldoon as Vice President, Strategic Advisory, effective immediately. Based in London, Muldoon will work within MediaLink’s marketing transformation practice, which has managed more than £16 billion in agency contracts globally since the beginning of 2020. He will be focused on agency optimisation for brands in the EMEA region and will report directly to Kathleen Saxton, Managing Director Strategic Advisory EMEA & Global Leader Talent Advisory.martechseries.com
Comments / 0