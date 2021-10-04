Rent Agreement Ahmedabad

4.1 This agreement covers the disposal of all scrap metal, the generation of secondary waste, surplus stocks and equipment, other items, etc., as set out in clause 2.0 above; 7.8 CSTM enters into sales contracts with successful bidders/buyers/customers by issuing sales orders/acceptance letters on behalf of the procuring entity through the sold lot system. 8.7 MSTC makes available to the customer its general conditions of sale of materials. The contracting authority will not insist on MSTC for derogations from the standard conditions of sale of CSTM. 1. If an organization has more than one unit, the sales of all units shall be added together for the calculation of the service fee. 3. The seller shall enter into an agreement with the master of the ship for the carriage and delivery of the above-mentioned goods in the Indian port. 2. The seller sends these goods to the buyer through the indicated vessel, whose information about the ship and the date of its arrival at the port of dispatch in India is sent to the buyer. 4.3 MSTC presents itself as a sales agent for the disposal on the local/local market of all goods covered by clauses 4.1 and 4.2 through a public auction on the internet via www.mstcecommerce.com on the basis of this agreement. Sellers who plan to use CSTM`s services with respect to electronic auction to complete their assignments must sign a specific and formal sales agency agreement with CSTM in the following lines or as close as circumstances permit. 4.2 In addition to the above-mentioned agreements, this Agreement may, by mutual agreement, provide add-ons to the category of assignments. CSTM must obtain prior authorization from the principal to initiate legal proceedings for any matter resulting from a sale/sale under this agreement.

