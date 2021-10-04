CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Forest Foundation and Seattle-based B2B marketing agency UviaUs announce partnership

Cover picture for the articleUviaUs commits to mitigating its environmental impact to aid in conserving and restoring US national forests. UviaUs, a B2B marketing agency specializing in account-based marketing for Growth and Enterprise brands, has partnered with the National Forest Foundation (NFF) in order to mitigate the impact of their operations, including manufacturing and shipping on behalf of clients. Concerned about their carbon output and e-waste, UviaUs decided to minimize their carbon footprint for each client-based engagement.

