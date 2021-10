Now that work from home (WFH) and hybrid work technology has exploded in popularity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many integrators are starting to see the benefits of the resimercial market, but are unsure of what products and services to work with. With that in mind, CE Pro reached out to Eric Spadafora, vice president & general manager, BlueJeans by Verizon, to learn what services and products the company offers for residential and resimercial integrators, how BlueJeans can be a helpful tool for WFH clients, and much more.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO