2021 Program Awarded Over 50% of Grants to Underrepresented Businesses. The Streaming Video Alliance (the Alliance), a global technical association developing solutions to address critical technical challenges in delivering a high-quality video experience at scale, has opened the application process for its 2022 Membership Grant Program. The Program enables smaller organizations, such as startups, to participate in and contribute to the Alliance’s work as Principal Members for one year by waiving the standard membership fees. To qualify for the Program, companies must be able to confirm that they generate less than $1.5MM in annual revenue. As part of the Diversity and Inclusion initiative, the Alliance is committed to awarding at least 50% of the 2022 grants to underrepresented businesses.

ECONOMY ・ 23 HOURS AGO