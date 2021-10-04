CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathie Wood Uses Tesla Q3 Deliveries As Example To Chide Traditional Automakers For Hiding Behind 'Chip Shortage'

By Rachit Vats
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago

Popular money manager Cathie Wood on Sunday chided legacy automaker General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) for blaming semiconductor shortages for its slumping U.S. sales even as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) registers record third-quarter sales numbers.

What Happened: Wood, who has a bullish stance on the Tesla stock, wrote in a Twitter post that electric vehicles end up using three to five times more chips per car than traditional gas-powered cars and yet the Elon Musk-led company has delivered a solid quarter than the legacy automotive player.

The Detroit, Michigan-based General Motors on Friday said it sold about 447,000 vehicles from July through September, down 32.8% from a year earlier.

The Palo Alto-based Tesla delivered 241,300 vehicles in the third quarter, a jump of 73% year-over-year and smashing past expectations of 220,900 deliveries. Tesla sales were also up 20% on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Wood believes there is an overall weakness in gas-powered auto demand and there’s a likelihood that chip supplies could “loosen up” considerably, perhaps turning the problem from a shortage into a glut.

“Because consumers bought new and used cars to avoid mass transit during the past year, the V-shaped recovery in autos was more dramatic than that after most of the more prolonged recessions during the past 50 years,” Wood said.

Wood had last month said she believes the average electric vehicle price will drop below that of the average gas power vehicle price in the next year or so.

Wood has predicted Tesla will hit the $3,000 mark by the end of 2025.

Why It Matters: A global semiconductor shortage — that started last year after demand suddenly picked up above expectations following the first batch of intense pandemic-induced lockdowns — has continued to roil global supply chains.

Legacy automakers such as GM and Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) have been forced to make their most profitable models first. Electric automakers such as Nio Inc (NYSE:NIO) and Tesla have also noted the difficulty in securing enough chips. The industry expects the shortage to last into next year.

The chip shortage has caused GM and Ford to shut down production for weeks.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed marginally lower at $774.74 on Friday.

Motorious

GM And Stellantis Plan To Restart Car Production

As we covered before, the chip shortage has been so bad automakers like GM and Stellantis have been forced to idle numerous production lines, including entire factories. A new report claims the “crisis is easing up” so GM and Stellantis can fire up car production in at least some of the facilities which have sat relatively silent for weeks.
BUSINESS
thedetroitbureau.com

Automakers Overload New Vehicles with Tech Features Consumers Don’t Want

When the new, all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS rolls into showrooms later this year it will serve as a technological showcase, with 56 inches of video screens stretching across the instrument panel, a voice assistant capable of operating virtually all onboard functions, the ability to park remotely — and even an electronically controlled HEPA filter.
CARS
Fortune

Amazon brought EV delivery van startup Rivian auto world stardom—and can take it away

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Jeff Bezos stood before a packed conference room in Washington, D.C., and declared war on climate change. It was September 2019. His secret weapon, tucked deep into a chart-heavy presentation, was a bug-eyed cargo truck built by a startup few people had heard of.
BUSINESS
motor1.com

Morgan Stanley: How Tesla 'found chips' to break delivery records

You probably already know that Tesla broke delivery records yet again in Q3 2021, and by a huge margin. However, naysayers continue to insist that Tesla is lying about its numbers, and there's no way it could have produced or delivered so many cars amid a global chip shortage, as well as many other supply chain issues, not to mention the seemingly everlasting impact of the global pandemic.
BUSINESS
