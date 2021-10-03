CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Broadway’s comeback brings back business

By Camille Peterson
WAMU
 5 days ago

Broadway has begun its reopening and ripple effects are being felt on the businesses around it from florists to bars and restaurants. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

wamu.org

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

Broadway’s Back! A Behind-the-Scenes Look at the 2021 Tony Awards

“We’re a little late, but we are here!” announced host Audra McDonald at Sunday’s long-awaited Tony Awards. Indeed, after more than 560 nights since New York’s theatre district went dim due to the pandemic, the lights are back on—and just in time for Boadway’s biggest night. The celebratory spirit was at an all-time high. The program kicked off with a foot-tapping opening number where McDonald’s fellow host, Leslie Odom Jr., quite literally danced his way into the Winter Garden Theater. He was backed by a glittering group of chorus girls and guys, who all leaped and twirled down the aisle before storming the stage.
Bradford Era

Broadway's back: Stars at the Tonys share their excitement

At the Tony Awards in New York, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Cyndi Lauper, David Byrne and more share their excitement for Broadway's return. (Sept. 26) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/f8e3744fe345455993ffbf1cf5259d24.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway#Restaurants#Florists#Npr
culturemap.com

Turtle Creek Chorale presents Broadway's Back, Baby!

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. It has been over a decade since the Turtle Creek Chorale presented a concert focused on the popular songs from Broadway. Broadway’s Back, Baby! will highlight some of the best songs from Broadway’s rich musical history, performed by the Turtle Creek Chorale and two special guests: Major Attaway, known for his 1,500+ performances as Genie in Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway; and Patty Breckenridge, known for her role as Donna in the WaterTower Theatre production of Mamma Mia! and many more productions.
PERFORMING ARTS
Footwear News

Informa Markets Fashion Increases Regional Presence With 2022 Magic Show Schedule

Trade show organizer Informa Markets Fashion has announced its 2022 lineup for its Magic fashion events, and the company continues to expand its presence across the country. After debuting a live in-person show in New York and hosting its traditional Las Vegas event — Magic is adding another city to its roster to better serve retailers with the latest trend and young contemporary styles and fill a gap in the buying season. Magic Nashville will debut May 16-17 at Music City Center and offer an intimate collection of women’s and children’s apparel, footwear and accessories. Like all Informa events, it will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
SFGate

Director Jerry Zaks Is Bringing Laughs Back to Broadway After 18-Month Shutdown Due to the Pandemic

Eighteen months after theaters around the country shut down, Jerry Zaks is back doing exactly what he was the moment things went dark: rehearsing his next big Broadway comedy. One of the industry’s go-to guys for laughs, the director (“Six Degrees of Separation,” “Guys and Dolls”) is getting the stage version of “Mrs. Doubtfire” up and running after the pandemic halted it just before its fourth preview. He’s also prepping for the follow-up to his starry box-office-busting staging of “Hello, Dolly!”: a buzzy revival of “The Music Man” set to star Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

North Shore Music Theatre Opening Night Show Canceled As Stagehands Go On Strike

BEVERLY (CBS) – The opening night performance of ‘Mamma Mia’ at the North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly was abruptly canceled 25 minutes before the curtains were scheduled to go up Wednesday evening. That’s because the theater’s stagehands — the people who work behind the scenes to make a show happen — went on strike two hours before the performance. “No contract, no show!” they chanted. The backstage employees unionized early in the pandemic, joining IATSE Local 11. Since then, they have not reached a contract agreement with North Shore Music Theatre owner and producer Bill Hanney. “They basically walked away from the negotiation...
BEVERLY, MA
WAMU

For ‘Wine Down Jazz Night’ Host, Helping Unhoused Single Mothers Is Personal

Skyler Kelley at her first Wine Down Jazz Night indoors, at Library Tavern in Brightwood Park. It’s a warm Saturday evening in September and guests are streaming into Library Tavern in Brightwood Park, ordering cocktails and making small talk. In the intimate basement lounge, a jazz trio sets up drums, a guitar, and a standing bass.
MUSIC
perutribune.com

New business opens in refurbished South Broadway storefront

A new business in Peru is helping fill out the storefront of one of downtown’s most visible pieces of property and the owner is hopeful that it will draw traffic to the area. The Glass Grammy at 7 South Broadway is open for business now and will celebrate its grand...
PERU, IN
theslateonline.com

Tony’s recap: Broadway and theatre is back in action

The musical sounds of Broadway have returned to the streets of New York and fans have been eating it up. After more than a year of silence, shows have re-opened their doors, and despite some changes given the pandemic, it is still the same old Broadway we know and love. To bask in the return of live theater, the annual Tony Awards gave us the biggest celebration of the year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out Global

Back to Broadway: A Q&A with To Kill a Mockingbird's Celia Keenan-Bolger

This is the fifth article in Back to Broadway, Time Out’s series of interviews with members of the Broadway community who will be returning to work this fall. Celia Keenan-Bolger holds an unusual position in the theater world: She’s Broadway’s leading adult child star. Although she has proved her versatility in many projects, both musical and dramatic, she has also been the actor to call when you need a grown-up to play a kid really, really well. This week, she returns to the role of Scout Finch in Aaron Sorkin’s hit Broadway adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird, for which she won her first Tony Award in 2019 (after three prior nominations). But she has also portrayed children or teenagers in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Saved and Peter and the Starcatcher, as well as some young adults with childlike traits: Laura in The Glass Menagerie, Clara in the pre-Broadway version of The Light in the Piazza. In conversation via video chat, she conveys the same intelligent, open and searching qualities that have served her so well on stage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WAMU

How Spirit Halloween takes over retail space this time of year

Spooky season has arrived, which means a few things: cooler weather, seasonal lattes and Spirit Halloween — the seasonal retailer that specializes in Halloween costumes and decorations. Every fall, around 1,400 locations pop up in the United States and Canada. The retail chain is so ubiquitous, it’s even become a...
RETAIL
Showbiz411

Broadway’s Back But Struggling: Disney’s “Aladdin” Cancels Show After COVID Discovered Among Company

Disney’s “Aladdin” cancelled tonight’s show because COVID cases broke out among the company. It was their second night of resumed performances. Broadway has reopened in earnest with a handful of shows all taking precautions, requiring masks and vaccinations and strict protocols backstage. But even the Genie couldn’t stop COVID. Unclear...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy