ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Boise State came up short in its bid against defending Mountain West champion New Mexico as it fell 1-0 in Sunday's match on the road. The lone goal of the match came in the 63rd minute after the Broncos were unable to clear a free kick that landed in the penalty box. The Lobos' Jadyn Edwards reeled the ball in and put it past the goalkeeper Genevieve Crenshaw, securing the lead for the home side.