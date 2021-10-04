'Really like the direction we're going': Duke men's soccer beats Louisville to win fifth straight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The Boston College volleyball team lost to No. 3 Louisville, 3-0, at the L&N Federal Credit Union Arena on Friday night. The loss marked back-to-back losses for the Eagles, who dropped to 12-7 overall and 2-3 in the ACC, while the Cardinals remained unbeaten at 15-0 and 5-0. Louisville won in straight sets by scores of 25-14, 25-12 and 25-10, while outhitting BC .464 to .014 for the match.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO