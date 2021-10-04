CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Really like the direction we're going': Duke men's soccer beats Louisville to win fifth straight

Cover picture for the articleIn an exciting Friday night match in Koskinen Stadium, No. 4 Duke continued its hot streak against No.14 Louisville. After freshman forward Shakur Mohammed scored first off a counter attack and an assist from sophomore Peter Stroud in the 22nd minute, the Blue Devils held the lead for the rest of the game after a stellar defensive performance, eventually coming away with a 3-1 victory.

