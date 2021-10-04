CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clouds and soggy conditions linger through the week

By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
WDBJ7.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWidespread rain is possible by the end of the week. Conditions changed dramatically after our weekend of gorgeous weather. Several areas picked up showers and storms Monday. Any thunderstorms should diminish into the evening with the loss of heating. Areas of clouds and fog are likely to linger overnight, especially for areas that picked up showers Monday.

