Clouds and soggy conditions linger through the week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A shift in wind direction and an incoming warm front will bring more warmth and humidity to the Peach State. After a pair of mostly sunny afternoons, the clouds are coming back…kind of. Today is not going to be a gloomy day by any means, but the sky will also be anything but clear. Remember Monday? The high level clouds that sat over much of Middle Georgia that afternoon are exactly what will be seen by the region again today. It is going to be a bit warmer than Monday thanks to gradual warming throughout the week. High temperatures around the region will primarily be in the mid 80s, however a couple of locations will sneak into the upper 80s. Wind blowing in from the east-southeast at about 5 mph will continue to bring maritime moisture to the Peach State, keeping our humidity relatively high. The wind will shift directions to the west southwest overnight as a warm front will begin a slow trek through Georgia on Friday. Temperatures overnight will fall into the lower 60s, slightly warmer than the past few nights thanks to an abundance of overnight cloud cover. Cloud cover will be breaking during the hours leading up to sunrise on Friday.

MACON, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO