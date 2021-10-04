CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

As Fire Prevention Week arrives, Cal Fire urges state residents to ‘Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety’

By Lake County News reports
Lake County News
 5 days ago

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association — the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years — to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.”. This year’s...

lakeconews.com

Comments / 0

Related
washingtoncountyny.gov

It's Fire Prevention Week - "Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety"

The Washington County Department of Public Safety is again teaming up with our partners at the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)—the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years—to promote this year’s Fire Prevention WeekTM campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire SafetyTM.” This year’s campaign, October 3rd – 9th, works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Shropshire Star

E.coli contamination alert over tap water in thousands of homes

Sutton and East Surrey Water has advised people living in parts of Kent and Surrey to boil water before using it. Tap water in thousands of homes could have been contaminated with E.coli, a water company has warned. Sutton and East Surrey (SES) Water has advised people living in parts...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
cbslocal.com

Galt Home Damaged In Raging Fire; Cause Under Investigation

GALT (CBS13) — Firefighters rushed in to stop a ranging house fire from spreading in Galt over the weekend. Scene of the fire. (Credit: Cosumnes River Fire Department) " data-medium-file="https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909776/2021/10/243467626_202100615360588_3951304049671912403_n.jpg?w=225" data-large-file="https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909776/2021/10/243467626_202100615360588_3951304049671912403_n.jpg?w=420" loading="lazy" class=" wp-image-718700" src="https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909776/2021/10/243467626_202100615360588_3951304049671912403_n.jpg?w=420" alt="" width="357" height="476" srcset="https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909776/2021/10/243467626_202100615360588_3951304049671912403_n.jpg 720w, https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909776/2021/10/243467626_202100615360588_3951304049671912403_n.jpg?resize=113,150 113w, https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909776/2021/10/243467626_202100615360588_3951304049671912403_n.jpg?resize=225,300 225w, https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909776/2021/10/243467626_202100615360588_3951304049671912403_n.jpg?resize=640,853 640w, https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909776/2021/10/243467626_202100615360588_3951304049671912403_n.jpg?resize=480,640 480w" sizes="(max-width: 357px) 100vw, 357px"> Aftermath of the fire. (Credit: Cosumnes River Fire Department)
GALT, CA
Lake County News

CITY OF CLEARLAKE - Notice of intent to award a contract for work which includes clearing of all weeds, overgrown brush and dead trees/limbs

The City intends to award a contract for work which includes clearing of all weeds, overgrown brush and dead trees/limbs listed in Exhibit A. Exhibit A includes the property locations, photos or properties and property information. The work consists of furnishing all labor, materials, equipment, supervision and incidentals and performing...
CLEARLAKE, CA
ncdps.gov

Oct. 3 - 9 is Fire Prevention Week - Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety

N.C. Emergency Management echoes the National Fire Protection Association’s (NFPA) theme for National Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 3 - 9, and encourages everyone to Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety. The blaring beeping of a fire alarm or carbon monoxide (CO) detector is the last thing any of us want...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal Fire#Fire Safety#Nfpa
Lake County News

Lakeport Police Department welcomes new police officer trainee

LAKEPORT, Calif. — The Lakeport Police Department on Tuesday introduced its newest police officer trainee. Nicholas Steward, a Lake County resident and graduate of Lower Lake High School, is the department’s newest member, Police Chief Brad Rasmussen said. Steward is the latest recruit in a special trainee program the department...
LAKEPORT, CA
Lake County News

Structures damaged in Saturday night Lucerne fire

LUCERNE, Calif. — Two structures sustained damage in a fire in Lucerne on Saturday night. The fire in the 6000 block of Second Ave. was first dispatched just after 9 p.m. Initial reports said one structure was well involved and there were several others threatened. Northshore Fire arrived minutes after...
LUCERNE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Lake County News

County to hold meeting on Mount Konocti County Park

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — County officials are asking community members with an interest in Mount Konocti County Park to participate in an upcoming meeting. On Wednesday, Oct. 20, Lake County Parks & Recreation will host a community meeting to solicit input for potential improvements and increased recreational opportunities for Mount Konocti County Park.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Saturday, Oct. 2

Occurred at /Clearlake. **SPANISH** STATES THAT SHE LAST SPOKE TO HER SON FOUR DAYS AGO/ WENT MISSING FROM. Disposition: Report Taken. Officer initiated activity at All American Tow Yard, Ogulin Canyon Rd, Clearlake. Disposition: Log Note Only. 00:11 PATROL CHECK 2110020003. Officer initiated activity at Jim's Mini Storage, Industrial Ct,...
CLEARLAKE, CA
Lake County News

PG&E to host virtual event Oct. 7 on power outages

LAKE COUNTY, Calif.— To help protect customers and communities during this hot and historically dry wildfire season, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. is adjusting the sensitivity of some of its electric equipment in high fire-threat districts to automatically turn off power faster if the system detects a problem. This effort...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Caltrans and California Statewide Traffic Safety Plan selected for National Roadway Safety Award

The Federal Highway Administration and the Roadway Safety Foundation announced on Wednesday that they have selected the California Department of Transportation for their 2021 National Roadway Safety Award in recognition of California’s 2020-2024 Strategic Highway Safety Plan. “This recognition is a testament to everything California is doing to make our...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lake County News

Dodd bill to address control burn liability signed into law

On Wednesday, a bill to address liability in order to encourage more prescribed burning in California became law. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed SB 332 by Sen. Bill Dodd (D-Napa). “Today we take an important step toward protecting our state from the kinds of wildfires that have been so destructive over the past few years,” Dodd said, thanking Newsom for signing the bill into law.
LAKE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy