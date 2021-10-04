As Fire Prevention Week arrives, Cal Fire urges state residents to ‘Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety’

The Washington County Department of Public Safety is again teaming up with our partners at the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)—the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years—to promote this year’s Fire Prevention WeekTM campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire SafetyTM.” This year’s campaign, October 3rd – 9th, works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

