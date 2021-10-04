Developers of the game “Bullets Per Minute” discuss the lack of haptic feedback and optimizing the game for consoles.

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Jonathan Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevelopers of the game “Bullets Per Minute” discuss the lack of haptic feedback and optimizing the game for consoles. Bullets Per Minute (BPM) has seen numerous alterations since its transition from PC to platforms. The DualSense controller’s haptic feedback, however, will not be supported in any way, despite the development team’s suggestions for how it may be used.

