American Life in Poetry: Tonsure

By Kwame Dawes
Lake County News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe monk’s tonsure is intentional, a shaved bald spot as part of the rituals of sanctification, but here, in his poem, ​“Tonsure,” Kevin Young sees this hereditary marker as a complex sign of the things a man inherits from his father, the difficult, the beautiful, and, most powerfully, the part that repeats itself when he becomes a father, too.

Kwame Dawes
