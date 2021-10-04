CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Inflation: The Cruelest Tax

Cover picture for the articleMy wife Kim likes to save money. Kim knows how to use coupons and I think there have been times when she’s gone shopping, got what she wanted or needed and the store had to pay her. Last week, Kim came in to report the sad news that one of her favorite stores, the Dollar Tree, was having to raise its prices. The fact is, the Dollar Tree announced it’s raising its prices to $1.25 and $1.50, a victim of the rampant Biden-inflation. The Dollar Tree was the last of the stores to stick to its price of one dollar. Joe Biden and the free-spending Democrats in Congress have managed to kill off the last of traditional dollar store concept stores.

