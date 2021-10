Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov doubled down on his ring girl comments in wake of the recent backlash against him. Nurmagomedov made the controversial comments back in August when he was asked if his own promotion, the Eagle Fighting Championship, would feature ring card girls. According to “The Eagle,” he views ring card girls as pointless and said his promotion will not feature them. After saying these comments, there were many fans, fighters, and media who shot back at Nurmagomedov for what he said. But he says that he stands by his comments.

