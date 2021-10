Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Mohamed Salah’s wonder goal in the 2-2 draw with Manchester City at Anfield will still be talked about in 60 years’ time. City, who had suffered at the hands of Lionel Messi in their midweek Champions League defeat to Paris St Germain, had seen Phil Foden cancel out Sadio Mane’s opener only to go behind again to a brilliant individual goal of which the diminutive Argentina international would have been proud.

