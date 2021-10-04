CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he is right manager for Man Utd

By Tom Gott
90min.com
 5 days ago

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed himself to get the best out his Manchester United squad, insisting he is the right manager to lead the team forwards. The Norwegian has faced increasing pressure from supporters for his struggles in turning United into an all-dominant side following the expensive arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane this summer, with some suggesting the boss is reliant on moments of individual brilliance from his big names.

www.90min.com

