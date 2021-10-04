CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Banks Want to Issue Digital Coins But There’s a Major Trade-Off

By Paul J. Davies
Washington Post
 5 days ago

From the Federal Reserve to Bhutan’s Royal Monetary Authority in the Himalayas, central banks are working on digital currency studies or projects. There are several reasons for this. Most importantly, private cryptocurrencies and so-called stablecoins are rapidly becoming popular rivals to traditional money; Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) would not only keep governments in the game but could help make payments and monetary policy more efficient and direct.

