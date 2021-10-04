Central Banks Want to Issue Digital Coins But There’s a Major Trade-Off

It may seem paradoxical, but in the entirety of the wild and woolly world of cryptocurrencies, what some of the top financial regulators are most worried about is the flavor of digital money designed to be the safest. Even the name, stablecoin, exudes, well, stability. But stablecoins in general and the giant among them, Tether, have drawn increasing scrutiny amid worries that they could pose risks to cryptocurrency users and even to the global financial system. With Tether, there’s also the question of whether the $69 billion in safe assets that the company issuing the currency says is backing it are really safe.

CURRENCIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO