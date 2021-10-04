CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News: Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd's Relationship Is Not Romantic in Nature

By Junie Sihlangu
Amomama
Amomama
 5 days ago

Rumors have been flying around about a relationship between Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd. It's been suspected that the pair are dating, but it appears the rumors are finally being addressed.

The paparazzi have spotted and taken pictures of The Weeknd, 31, and Angelina Jolie, 46, out together on several occasions. Their meet-ups have generated various rumors, mainly that they might be dating.

However, an E! News source revealed that the pair became close, as friends, after they met a few months ago. They allegedly met through mutual entertainment and film industry friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LIIDA_0cGJ818100

The insider claimed that the duo clicked because they just had a lot in common. The actress and the singer allegedly met earlier in the summer and never stopped communicating.

On September 25, 2021, fans were left with many questions after the two stars were seen out together in Santa Monica, California. The duo was photographed having a late-night dinner at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fr2hk_0cGJ818100

The restaurant happened to be the same one where they first ate together in July 2021. Jolie and The Weeknd have still not addressed the speculations or bothered to explain their bond; however, another source said:

"They are not dating."

A second insider explained how the "Starboy" vocalist and the Oscar-winning actress just had mutual interests. The pair allegedly enjoyed bringing their ideas together to see what they could come up with.

In June 2021, a court awarded the former couple [Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie] joint custody of their children.

According to the informant, Jolie and The Weeknd have had discussions about working together on some humanitarian projects. The singer reportedly loves talking about art forms and films.

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd Were Spotted Having Dinner Together...Again https://t.co/l7n4Eecr7x

— Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) September 28, 2021

The first time the "After Hours" singer and the "Maleficent" actress were seen together was in June 2021, when the stars dined together for two hours. They then left in the same car.

A Page Six source close to the musician reiterated the other insider's information noting how the duo's relationship was business-related. The informant said The Weeknd was trying to get into the film industry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oQkdm_0cGJ818100

In her more personal life, Jolie and her estranged husband, Brad Pitt, 57, are currently locked in a battle for the custody of their children. Last month, the actress accused him of trying to get special treatment by using his stardom.

In June 2021, a court awarded the former couple joint custody of their children. During their recent court appearance, Pitt's lawyers filed to overturn the decision to dismiss the judge who was overseeing their case.

