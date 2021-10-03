'This kid can hit': Reynolds ends above .300

PITTSBURGH -- One of Bryan Reynolds’ biggest goals for the 2021 season was to do something he’d done in every season but one since his college days: Hit .300. By the end of his four-hit performance Saturday, when he ended the Pirates' 8-6 win a homer shy of the cycle, Reynolds had comfortably jumped above that line with a .303 average. Manager Derek Shelton was asked if he was considering sitting Reynolds in Sunday’s regular-season finale to ensure that goal would be accomplished.