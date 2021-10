The New England Patriots fell to 1-2 on the season after losing to the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium, 28-13. It was a rough showing for Bill Belichick's team as they had three-straight three-and-outs to begin the game and had various mistakes that either prevented New England from putting points on the board or helped the Saints add to their lead. With that in mind, there are plenty of things that need correcting as the Patriots move forward if they want to remain competitive the rest of the way.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO