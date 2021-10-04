Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adams, Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, Clay, Covington, Forrest by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-04 05:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Adams; Attala; Carroll; Choctaw; Clay; Covington; Forrest; Franklin; Grenada; Holmes; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Lowndes; Marion; Montgomery; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Webster; Winston DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Mississippi, south Mississippi, and central Louisiana. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.alerts.weather.gov
